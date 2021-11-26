Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKIUF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Parkland alerts:

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.