PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $55.70

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $51.51. PDC Energy shares last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 5,335 shares.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

