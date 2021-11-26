Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming makes up about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.