Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming makes up about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,933. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

