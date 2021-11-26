pEOS Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $311.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

