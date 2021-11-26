PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) vs. Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Financial Survey

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 22.41% 30.57% 14.34% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

92.9% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PerkinElmer and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus target price of $155.98, indicating a potential downside of 11.85%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.39%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PerkinElmer and Cytek BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.90 $727.89 million $10.05 17.61 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Cytek BioSciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

