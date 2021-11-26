Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

