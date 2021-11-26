Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

