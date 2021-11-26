Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PHAT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 78,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $622.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.