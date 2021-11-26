PHSC (LON:PHSC) Announces Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.78 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PHSC stock traded down GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 18.01 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,573. PHSC has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 million and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

