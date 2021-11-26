Pi Financial Weighs in on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.16 million and a PE ratio of 92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.