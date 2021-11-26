Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

BBY opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

