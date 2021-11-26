Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXLW. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 34,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

