Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.88 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 607,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.