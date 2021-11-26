Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $471.67

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 471.67 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 767.41 ($10.03). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.76), with a volume of 1,564,062 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 592 ($7.73).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 556.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

