Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.21

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as high as $17.22. Points International shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 8,998 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.03 million, a PE ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

