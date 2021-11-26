Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce $977.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $931.19 million. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $568.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.66. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.