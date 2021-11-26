Powerledger (POWR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.83 Million

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $297.21 million and $95.83 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 462,136,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

