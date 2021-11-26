Primecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,374.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $2,374.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 88.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,613,341 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

