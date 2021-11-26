Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

PFG traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,458. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

