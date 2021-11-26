Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 270,190 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091,760. The company has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.