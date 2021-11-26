Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,103,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.04. 79,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.