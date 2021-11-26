PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $121,068.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.