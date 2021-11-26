Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

