Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $930.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $902.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $893.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

