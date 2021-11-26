Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $132.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

