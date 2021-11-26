Project WITH (WIKEN) Market Capitalization Hits $23.09 Million

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project WITH has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Project WITH

Project WITH is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

