Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

PROSY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PROSY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 339,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Prosus has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

