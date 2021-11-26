Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $335.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

