Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,764. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

