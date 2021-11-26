Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,047 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

