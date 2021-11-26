Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Lowered by Analyst

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Genasys has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.