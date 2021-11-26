Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Decreased by Analyst

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

SJM opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.