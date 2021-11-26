QIWI plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

QIWI has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 348,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,509. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $522.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QIWI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

