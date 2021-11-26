Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.04 and last traded at $154.95. Approximately 4,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,123,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.52.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

