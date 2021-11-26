Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.
A number of research firms have issued reports on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
