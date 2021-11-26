Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

