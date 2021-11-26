Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Randolph Bancorp worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.