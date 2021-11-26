Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $219.01 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.39 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

