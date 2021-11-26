Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $412.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.31. The stock has a market cap of $430.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

