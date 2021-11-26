Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $338.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

