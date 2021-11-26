Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $80,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $326.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day moving average is $211.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

