Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $403.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.