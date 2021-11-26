Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REG stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

