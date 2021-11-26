Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.71

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.71 and last traded at $99.73, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.43.

Several analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

