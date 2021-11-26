Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,988 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.39. 13,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,204. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

