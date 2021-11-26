Reliant Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.55. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

