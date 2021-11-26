Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $191.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.