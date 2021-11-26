Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 168.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 544,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $370.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

