Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $117.31 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

