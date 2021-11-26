Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.78. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

